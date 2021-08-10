SongWorks will present “Without Boundaries,” a concert of original songs, stories and styles, on Aug. 21 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7.
Musicians will include Sam Coco, Barry Poglein, Patricia Dodson, Judy DeAngelo, Malcolm Crittenden, Denise Baldwin and Monica Shabella.
Bring your own bottle and food. Admission is $5. For reservations, call 814-535-2020.
