JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown’s songwriting group, SongWorks, is holding a concert on June 18 at Bottle Works’ black box gallery on Third Avenue in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

The “SongWorks in the Box” event will include original and acoustic songs.

Tickets are $12 for the public or $10 for members and can be purchased at the ArtWorks online store or at the door.

