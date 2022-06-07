JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown’s songwriting group, SongWorks, is holding a concert on June 18 at Bottle Works’ black box gallery on Third Avenue in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.
The “SongWorks in the Box” event will include original and acoustic songs.
Tickets are $12 for the public or $10 for members and can be purchased at the ArtWorks online store or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.