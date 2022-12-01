SOMERSET, Pa. – A $100,000 donation by Somerset Trust Co. – and an education-focused partnership – will introduce hundreds of Somerset County high school students to college next year.
Through a donation to the Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education, high school students will be able to take introductory courses at Allegany College of Maryland in majors they are considering for about half the $250 course cost, partners in the effort said Wednesday. The initiative also covers registration fees to enroll in the courses.
“We have 207 students enrolled across Somerset County this fall, and we hope to double that in the spring,” ACM Dean of Arts and Sciences Mihaela Wood said.
Through a fund established by the Somerset bank’s donation, students will be able to earn their first three credits through a college preparation class for $133 – a fee that will drastically reduce the financial barrier to take the course, foundation officials said.
Eligible courses are “101-level” classes that typically introduce ACM freshmen to their majors.
But the effort is about more than costs and credits, said Suzanne Funa, Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education board member.
It introduces students to college at a time when many students might be uncertain about it – and their futures. The “101-level” classes will connect them with ACM faculty who can help ease the transition, while allowing them to experience the pace and rigor of college firsthand, Funa said.
The foundation has seen since forming partnerships with ACM that students who take early preparation courses are more likely to attend college and graduate, she said.
“It shows them they can do this,” Funa added. “It gives them the confidence they need to start college.”
ACM Early College Coordinator Barb Zuchelli praised the partnership for breaking down “barriers.”
The initiative was launched after the foundation worked with Somerset Trust Co. through a program that allowed the bank to direct $100,000 toward the cause in exchange for tax credit relief, Funa said. The group joined Somerset Trust Co. CEO Sean Cook on Wednesday at Somerset County Technology Center for a check presentation to mark the occasion.
The Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education has worked to enhance college opportunities in Somerset County since the 1980s, and it has done so in part through partnerships with Allegany College for approximately 20 years, Zuchelli said.
