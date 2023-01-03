County code

Section 1622. Salary Boards Created.

There is hereby created in each county a salary board, which shall consist of the three individual members of the board of county commissioners and the county controller in counties where there is a controller, or the county treasurer in counties where there is no controller. The chairperson of the board of county commissioners shall be chairperson of the salary board and the county controller or county treasurer, as the case may be, shall be secretary of the board. The board shall meet and organize on the first Monday of January of each year.