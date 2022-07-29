SOMERSET, Pa. – Firefighters from at least 60 fire departments across western Pennsylvania will roll into Somerset Borough on Thursday.
For the first time in 22 years, Somerset Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the Western Pennsylvania Fireman’s Association annual conference – a four-day gathering that will include firefighters’ games, a parade and a Saturday night party with a live DJ, organizers said.
“It’s a community event, so we’re hoping everyone will come down and join us,” said Pete Barnhart, a former Somerset fire chief who helped to attract and plan the event.
The convention moves from town to town each year as a gathering to enable members to discuss ways to solve vital issues they are facing, such as declining membership, said Barnhart, who previously served as the Western Pennsylvania association’s president.
The group also presents awards and scholarships, but it’s the comradery and weekend entertainment that make the convention an economic driver each year in the communities they visit, fire Chief Jim Clark said.
The event starts with two events on Thursday – a bus trip to Flight 93 Memorial and “Old Timers and Past Presidents/High Hatters Banquets.”
Aug. 5 features an opening business meeting at 9 a.m., election voting at a time to be announced, a memorial service at 1:30 p.m., and a banquet and awards cermony at 6:30 p.m.
A battle of the barrel event scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 6 prior to the annual parade will likely feature at least 15 departments, including Somerset, Shanksville and Listie.
The traditional game dates back at least a century, with teams of five facing off with fire hoses to try to knock a line- secured barrel over to the opponent’s side.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on South Center Street near UPMC Somerset Hospital and travel through town before ending at North Franklin Street, organizers said.
Afterward, a party will kick off at the Somerset fire station, with music, raffles and refreshments, Clark said.
The department is raffling off wooden fire trucks and a custom helmet, among other goods.
Expect a full menu of food from the department’s kitchen, too, including sliced beef sandwiches, barbecue chicken and sausage, Clark said.
“It’s a great fundraiser for our department, and it also brings business to the hotels and restaurants in Somerset,” added Barnhart.
It’ll likely be the department’s largest fundraiser in 2022, he added.
“That means a lot,” he said, “because those funds help us buy the equipment we need to protect and serve our community.”
