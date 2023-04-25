SOMERSET, Pa. – A group of 21 students from Somerset Area High School’s Youth and Government program gathered recently with other learners from across the state in Harrisburg to argue case law, pass bills and get an up-close look at how governments work.
“This year, our students were the most prepared they’ve ever been, and they reaped the rewards for it,” high school adviser Christopher Zanoni said.
“The important factor here is our students learned to debate in a civil environment with respect to others and their opinions. Some of our bills were successful and some of them failed, but it was all out of respect.”
The government and economics teacher said Somerset’s program has been up and running for about 10 years, although it was active when he was in school in 1984 as well.
The youth government, conducted through Pennsylvania’s YMCA, doesn’t use traditional parties, but instead has the Penn and Duran parties split into 18 delegations and around 550 students.
This year, Zanoni had two students serve as committee chairs in the House and Senate, another was a party leader and three were attorneys arguing in the Youth Supreme Court.
In April, the group of seventh- through 12th-graders travel to the state Capitol to serve as a senator, representative, Supreme Court member or attorney.
Somerset student Olivia Hay was the Senate chairperson who also had a piece of legislation passed, as did her classmate Violet Henry.
Those pieces of legislation went on to be signed into law by the youth governor.
Henry’s bill involved requiring state-funded universities to accept international baccalaureate credits, which would give international students a boost if they had prior education and transferred to a school in the United States.
Hay’s legislation focused on eliminating the use of Indigenous peoples as school mascots, unless an exemption was provided by one of the 14 Native American tribes PennDOT negotiates with.
“We were able to get a lot done and vote on a lot of things,” sophomore Bradley Hauger said.
He’s been involved with the youth government for about four years and serves in the legislative branch.
Hauger described the program as an amazing opportunity.
“It’s essential for our youth to get an idea of how our government works, they are the future of this country,” he said.
“The program should continue because it’s a great learning experience, and you make so many new friends and connections that can last a lifetime.”
Additionally, three of Zanoni’s students – Robert Grega, Hay and Drew Hearn – qualified for the national youth government event this year.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” Zanoni said.
Somerset’s youth government program is sponsored by the school district – the only one in the state – and Zanoni expressed gratitude to both the board and administration for their ongoing support.
The YMCA Youth and Government started in 1940, and its primary goal is “the promotion of responsible citizenship, students come away from YMCA Youth and Government with much more than a greater knowledge of the inner-workings of government.”
“Participants sharpen their leadership skills and improve their problem-solving and critical thinking abilities, while they become more adept at debate and public speaking,” according to the program’s website. “Students build self-esteem as they learn that their ideas matter and they can make a difference in their world.”
Zanoni said he wants to raise awareness about the beneficial endeavor and spread it to more areas, including schools in Cambria County.
