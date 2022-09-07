SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset Area School District has partnered with the Youth Advocate Program to implement a school-based diversion program that will address habitual truancy and other behaviors that often lead to detention or arrests.
“Implementing the SASD diversion has been a wake-up call, letting us see why a student is not coming to school,” high school principal Marc Cacciotti said in a release. “Transportation issues, for example – our community is rural, so that’s huge. When a kid has no way to get here, YAP says, ‘I’ll come get you.’ ”
He added that giving detention and having students go to court or pay fines wasn’t working.
YAP is a national nonprofit in dozens of states in its 47th year of partnering with child welfare, youth justice, public safety, behavioral health and school systems to provide community-based rehabilitative and diversion programming.
The group focuses on youth safety by using frontline advocates and behavioral health professionals to meet participants’ educational, economic and emotional needs.
To date, seven Somerset students have received the diversion services since implementation in May.
Learners can be enrolled for up to a year, and the advocate group can serve up to 10 participants at a time.
“With help from her advocate, a 17-year-old student was able to get her permit after failing the test a few times,” YAP lead school liaison Jennifer Holder said. “Another program participant who suffers from mental health diagnoses and is off and on with treatment is becoming more proactive with self-care and attending doctor appointments.”
Advocates also plan group outings and activities in addition to ensuring students have educational access, basic needs and job readiness.
“The diversion program gives students positive connections with adults,” Cacciotti said. “When they’re discharged, they’re telling us, ‘I grew up in that short period of time. I trust someone.’ We have students who are discharged and still want YAP.”
