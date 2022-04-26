SOMERSET, Pa. – A Berlin man will stand trial, accused of leading Somerset Borough police on a high-speed chase before crashing his vehicle and then trying to run away, authorities said.
James L. Gary, 30, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
Gary is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.
Police said they spotted Gary driving on Berlin Plank Road at 12:15 p.m. April 12. Police said they attempted a traffic stop, knowing that Gary was wanted on bench warrants and did not have a driver’s license.
Gary allegedly then led police on a high-speed chase, crossing the center line multiple times to pass vehicles, which forced oncoming traffic onto the shoulder.
He also sped through a blinking red light at the intersection of Berlin Plank Road and Garrett Shortcut Road while attempting to pass a gasoline tanker truck, police said.
Gary allegedly lost control and crashed into an embankment, climbed out through the window and was arrested after a short foot chase. He was taken to UPMC Somerset for an evaluation, then sent to Somerset County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.