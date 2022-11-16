LIGONIER, Pa. – Several Somerset County natives took top spots in this year’s GO Laurel Highlands photo contest.
Carol Saylor, of Meyersdale, won first place in the people category with her Silhouette Leap at High Point Lake Overlook, while Berlin native Stephanie Lambert landed in third place for that division with her submission of Visitors at Flight 93 National Memorial.
Linda Seanor, of Berlin, took second place in the plants and animals category for her Bluebirds on Suet Near Shanksville, and Ron Bruner, of Rockwood, placed third in that group for his Sunflower at Golden Valley Farms, Somerset.
“The annual photo contest ensures GO Laurel Highlands continues to have a library filled with authentic and unique images that capture all the rich experiences and landscapes our region has to offer,” organization Executive Director Ann Nemanic said.
“This year, we hosted a private reception for our contest winners. Hearing the stories from each photographer about the image they captured was truly a gift. So many wonderful stories behind those beautiful images gave me a renewed appreciation for our photographers.”
The contest is in its 18th year and awarded nine contestants whose submissions will be published in the GO Laurel Highlands’ Destination Guide next year on golaurelhighlands.com.
Photos also will be displayed in the organization’s visitors center on the Diamond in Ligonier.
First place in each category received $500, with second place earning $200 and third place getting $100.
Winners were chosen from more than 700 entries by the GO Laurel Highlands marketing team and professional photographers Alex Byers, Brenda Torrey and Paul Wiegman.
The travel group will begin accepting entries for the 2023 photo contest on Dec. 1.
For more information, visit golaurelhighlands.com.
