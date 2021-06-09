SOMERSET – The death of a 20-year-old motorcycle operator on Saturday is being investigated as vehicular homicide, a state police news release said.
Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller’s office identified the victim as Ryan Patrick, 20, but did not provide his hometown.
Patrick died from blunt force trauma, and the manner of death has been ruled accidental, the coroner’s office said.
The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Saturday at Spring and Niverton roads in Elk Lick Township, Somerset County. A motorcycle and a truck were reportedly involved.
When troopers arrived on the scene, they found Patrick dead, the state police press release said.
The release does not say if the truck and its operator were still on scene.
A public communications officer at the Somerset station said no additional information was being released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.