SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man was jailed Saturday after he assaulted a woman who is 25 weeks pregnant during a domestic dispute involving cigarettes, authorities allege.
Somerset Borough police charged Trevor Reiber, 25, with aggravated assault of an unborn child, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a complaint affidavit, a dispute broke out at 8:47 a.m. Saturday between Reiber and a 24-year-old woman inside an apartment in the 800 block of East Main Street.
Reiber said he shoved the woman to the ground to prevent her from attacking him and got on top of her. The woman allegedly bit Reiber on each arm. The woman said Reiber became upset that he didn't have cigarettes and that her daughter had spilled milk.
Reiber allegedly threw her to the floor several times, the affidavit said.
The woman was taken to UPMC Somerset Hospital for treatment and then transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. She was charged with simple assault.
Reiber was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to Somerset Count Jail, after failing to post $10,000 bond.
