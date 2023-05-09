SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man will stand trial, accused of assaulting a woman who was 25 weeks pregnant during a domestic dispute involving cigarettes, authorities said.
Trevor Reiber, 25, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
Somerset Borough police charged Reiber with aggravated assault of an unborn child, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a complaint affidavit, a dispute broke out at 8:47 a.m. April 29 between Reiber and a 24-year-old woman inside an apartment in the 800 block of East Main Street.
Reiber said he shoved the woman to the ground to prevent her from attacking him and got on top of her. The woman allegedly bit Reiber on each arm.
The woman said Reiber became upset that he didn’t have cigarettes and that her daughter had spilled milk.
Reiber allegedly threw the woman to the floor several times, the affidavit said.
The woman was taken to UPMC Somerset for treatment and then transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. She was charged with simple assault.
Reiber is free on bond.
