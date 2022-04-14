SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man was ordered Tuesday to stand trial, accused of possessing child pornography, authorities said.
State police from the Southwest Computer Crime Task Force charged Kevin J. Blicharski, 42, of the 100 block of Foster Drive, with 10 counts of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to a complaint affidavit, the investigation began with information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline.
Google had reported that one file of child pornography was uploaded to a user’s Google Photos account on Dec. 2, 2021.
The IP address assigned to the account uploading the file was allegedly traced to a Comcast subscriber.
A search warrant was issued for a residence located in the 100 block of Barron Street in Friedens, the affidavit said.
During that time, troopers learned Blicharski was now living on Foster Drive. When troopers questioned him, Blicharski reportedly admitted to having child pornography on his Motorola cellphone.
Blicharski was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
He is being held in Somerset County Jail on $35,000 bond.
