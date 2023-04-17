SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset woman is back in Somerset County Jail, accused of escaping from the facility during a work release program last month, authorities said.
Aubrey Anne Popernack, 41, was jailed Sunday, after she allegedly escaped March 23 from a work release program that allowed her to work a regular shift at Taco Bell.
According to a complaint affidavit, Popernack was in jail on a felony drug charge when she applied for the work release program.
Popernack was granted a work release plan on Feb. 6, when she was allowed to leave the jail to work at Taco Bell. She was to return each day after completing her work shift.
Popernack allegedly did not show up for the night shift at Taco Bell on March 23 and did not return to jail, the affidavit said.
Somerset Borough police charged Popernack with one felony count of escape.
She was arraigned Sunday by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and returned to Somerset County Jail on $50,000 bond.
