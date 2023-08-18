SOMERSET – An inmate at the Somerset County Jail was charged Friday with assaulting a fellow inmate and biting a corrections officer, authorities allege.
Somerset Borough police charged Trent Isiah Lindsey, 34, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, a fight broke out on Tuesday between two inmates at the jail on East Fairview Street.
Lindsey allegedly punched the inmate in the face and when corrections officers intervened, he allegedly bit one on the left knee.
Police reviewing surveillance video said the video confirmed details of the assaults.
Lindsey was housed at the jail on drug and weapons charges, the affidavit said.
Lindsey was arraigned Friday by District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, who set bond at $25,000.
