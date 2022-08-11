SOMERSET, Pa. – Dale and Dorothy Harman’s Glencoe farm and Larry and Melissa Vough’s Markleton farm in Somerset County were two of 18 farms honored by state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Thursday at Penn State University’s Ag Progress Days.
“These families have devoted their lives and their legacies to feeding their neighbors here and around the world,” Redding said in a release.
“They are stewards, protecting our land, water and soil, and inspiring the future generations that will put food on our tables. We are here not just because these farms have stood the test of time, but because of the decisions made by generations of families to persevere and thrive in agriculture no matter what comes their way.”
The land for Harman’s farm was first purchased by Dale Harman’s grandfather, Charles, in 1922.
It’s the former site of the German Reform Church and graveyard, in which Civil War veterans, railroad workers and others are buried.
The Vough’s farm was purchased by Larry Vough’s grandfather, Elmer Pletcher, in 1915, and the family has expanded 209 of the original 213 acres into a 309-acre hay business.
The farms were honored for being in the same families for the past 100 years.
Since the Century Farm program’s inception in 1977, and since 2004 when the Bicentennial Farm program began, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has recognized nearly 2,300 farms.
The owners receive signs they can post on their properties noting the designation.
Criteria includes the necessity of a family member living on the property on a permanent basis and the farm consisting of at least 10 acres of the original parcel or grossing more than $1,000 annually from the sale of farm products.
Other farms recognized were in Juniata, Perry, Fulton and Blair counties.
For a full list of Century and Bicentennial Farms, visit www.agriculture.pa.gov.
