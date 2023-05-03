Two Somerset County precincts will have new polling stations for the May 16 primary.
They include: Conemaugh Township Precinct 1, which is moving from the Conemaugh Township High School to St. David’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The new polling station will be at 401 N. Main St., Davidsville.
The other site on the move is the Somerset Borough Southwest precinct’s location, county officials said.
That polling location is moving to Somerset Area School District Fieldhouse, 511 S. Franklin Ave., Somerset.
The changes were outlined by Somerset’s elections office and approved in April by the Somerset County Commissioners Office.
