SOMERSET – Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar got approval Tuesday to bring her office back to full staff for the first time since September.
And thanks to a separate U.S. Department of Justice grant, the office will also add a new case management program that will enable clerks to reduce the time spent digitizing case details.
The office received $221,461 in Office of Justice Programs funds for a two-year period ending in October 2023 to update the county’s case management system.
“Our current system still works ... but this one won’t require nearly as much time spent manually documenting information,” Metzgar said.
That’s because the new system will work with other case-management programs, including the one at the state-level Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts, enabling relevant details to be transferred, she said.
“Other prosecutors in the area, Cambria and Blair, have already moved over to this,” Metzgar said. “It’s definitely a more efficient system.”
In personnel moves, the county approved hiring Jacob Nedrow, of Stoystown, for a vacant clerk’s position at a salary of $19,500.
Separately, the salary board – which includes the county commissioners, Treasurer Tony DeLuca and Metzgar – approved the move to add a temporary part-time assistant district attorney.
The move was needed because Metzgar, who previously served as first assistant district attorney, is now the county’s acting district attorney with elected DA Jeffrey Thomas no longer on the job.
Thomas, who is facing sexual assault charges, had his law license suspended in the fall. By state law, he is prohibited from serving without the license.
Metzgar was sworn in to oversee the office in late November – and, if necessary, would remain at the post until the end of Thomas’ term.
The office has worked to fill several vacancies since, with former Cambria County Solicitor Thomas Leiden hired as a full-time assistant in December.
Metzgar said staff have been “run ragged – well beyond what they are obligated to do” in recent months to keep up with the heavy caseload.
“This is definitely going to help,” she said of the temporary prosecutor position.
Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the temporary prosecutor may also remain in place until the next Somerset County district attorney is elected in late November 2023.
Recorder remembered
County officials paused for a moment of silence Tuesday to remember a longtime row officer who passed away this week.
Patricia “Pat” Brant served as Somerset County’s recorder of deeds from 1992 to 2012.
Brant was 86.
Somerset County Chief Assessor Jane Rizzo remembered Brant as a longtime friend and true “professional” at her job.
“We’ll be sure to keep Pat’s friends and family in our prayers during this difficult time,” Walker said.
David Hurst is a Tribune- Democrat reporter. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst.
