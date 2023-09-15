SOMERSET, Pa. – Forty properties in Somerset County were tentatively sold this week in a county-wide tax sale.
The sale did not include a Somerset- area hotel that made the county’s delinquent tax list this summer, but has since paid its 2021 dues, Somerset County Tax Claim Bureau officials confirmed.
The 40 properties that were sold were among 177 tax-delinquent properties listed, bringing in $213,292 that will be returned to school districts, municipalities and the county, Tax Claim Bureau Director Jane Rizzo said.
“Generally, most of it goes to school districts because they tend to have higher millage rates,” Rizzo said.
The sum is also money that the taxing bodies billed for in 2021, but never received, because back taxes must be settled, too.
Rizzo said the properties that were sold were primarily residential homes. A Berlin residential property was sold at the highest price tag – $27,000, she said.
The sale occurred online through GovDeals.com.
The Somerset County Treasurer’s Office has been pressing Indu Motel for the past two years to catch up on taxes for the 57-room Wingate by Wyndham Somerset motel on Marsh Road.
Rizzo confirmed that the motel property was removed from the sale after its approximately $33,000 tax payment for 2021 was collected. The property’s 2022 dues remain, and while they are overdue, Somerset County – like other counties in the region – doesn’t classify taxes as delinquent until they are two years overdue.
Paul Patel, of Indu Motel, told The Tribune-Democrat in August that his business was doing what it could to catch up on back taxes. He said the business hasn’t recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, with room rentals typically at 40% of capacity.
Oak Leaf Lane LP’s Jennerstown property – the former Mountain Playhouse theater – was also removed from the sale list after its $34,934 payment was made.
As for the properties that attracted winning bids, none will become final until later this fall.
It’s up to the court system to confirm the sales. For that to happen, payments must be made in full and the county must notify the current owners, who have 30 days to contest the sales and show “good cause” that they should not occur, Rizzo said.
In November, once the court has confirmed the sales of the 40 properties, people will be able to make private bids on any unsold delinquent properties, she said.
“If someone missed the sale or maybe sees that a piece of land is available adjacent to their property, they can come in and see what taxes are owed and consider placing a private bid,” Rizzo added.
As of this week, there are no plans for a Somerset County judicial sale – one in which all tax debt is forgiven – in 2023 or 2024, she said.
