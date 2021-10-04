A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth more than $173,000 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Magni-Find Money game was sold at a retailer in Somerset County on Friday.
Conjelko’s Dairy Store, 518 Graham Ave., Windber, will receive a $500 selling bonus.
Magni-Find Money is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.
Fast Play games print on-demand from a lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to scratch-off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.