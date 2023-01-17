SOMERSET, Pa. – The U.S. Marshals Service took a Somerset County man into custody in Maryland after locating a truck that was stolen a month earlier from Hollsopple, prosecutors said.
According to the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, Neil Tressler had been sought for several months as a suspect in drug-related incidents, which included two stolen vehicles.
A warrant executed on a Berlin property connected to Tressler has since yielded a stash of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs, Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.
A “large amount of currency” was also found, she said.
She said the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and fellow Task Force members with the county detectives’ office also assisted in the search warrant.
“I am incredibly proud of this multi-state, multi-jurisdictional mission to apprehend a wanted fugitive and bring him to justice,” Metzgar said in a release to media.
Tressler is awaiting extradition from Maryland, she said.
