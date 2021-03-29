The Somerset County Humane Society and Somerset County Veterinarian Association will hold the following rabies clinics:
• 11 a.m. to noon April 3, Acosta fire hall; 6 to 7 p.m. April 5, Boswell fire hall; 6 to 7 p.m. April 7, Stoystown fire hall; 6 to 7 p.m. April 7, New Centerville fire hall; 6 to 7 p.m. April 12, Listie fire hall; 6 to 7 p.m. April 13, Shanksville fire hall; 11 a.m. to noon April 17, Central City fire hall; 6 to 7p.m. April 19, New Baltimore fire hall; 6 to 7 p.m. April 20, Meyersdale Vo-Ag. Department; 6 to 7 p.m. April 21, Addison fire hall; 6 to 7 p.m. April 22, Berlin Vo-Ag. Department; and 1 to 3 p.m. April 24, Somerset-Gary’s Complex.
Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier.
Cost is $12 per animal.
