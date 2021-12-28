SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County employees’ mileage reimbursement rate will increase in 2022.
The rate, now 58.5 cents per mile, is paid to staff for travel conducted for county business.
It increases 2.5 cents per mile from 56 cents in 2021.
The county matches its reimbursement with the rate set by the Internal Revenue Service each year, Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine said.
In a separate move, the county also unanimously approved an application for funds to cover the cost of updating the county’s next Hazardous Mitigation Plan in 2025.
Counties are mandated to set plans for natural disasters and potential emergencies, including the community disruptions such disasters can cause.
The update must be final by September 2025, Planning Commission Director Brad Zearfoss said.
According to the Somerset County commissioners, the Federal Emergency Management Agency pays 75% of the cost of the update and Pennsylvania’s state-level agency, PEMA, has funds to cover the rest.
