SOMERSET, Pa. – Most new commercial development projects in Somerset County will have to submit stormwater management plans to the county for approval starting in 2022.
As part of Somerset County Planning Commission’s first changes since 2013 to its countywide Subdivisions and Land Development Ordinance, commercial and industrial building developments 5,000 square feet or larger will now be required to submit a plan for approval, Somerset County Planning Director Brad Zearfoss said.
That means new projects the size of many convenience stores and current fast food restaurants will now have to develop methods to handle their property’s stormwater if they plan to build in the county.
“Particularly in some of our more developed areas, like Somerset Township, there’s more and more impervious areas where water can’t be absorbed,” he said. “So that stormwater continues on its path ... it becomes someone else’s problem.”
As approved Tuesday, the change will go into effect Jan. 1.
Prior to the change, the threshold for a “major” land development plan and the stormwater requirement was 8,000 square feet or 15% of a the property’s total size, Zearfoss said.
The amendment aligns Somerset County’s ordinance with changes many neighboring counties have implemented in recent years, he said.
Cambria County is among them, taking steps nearly a decade ago to require new developments to properly handle stormwater on their land.
Oftentimes that might require stormwater basins, such as retention ponds or collection systems underneath the parking lots that are added to support new commercial or industrial developments.
At the community level, most municipalities have stormwater runoff problems but don’t have the resources to address it, said President Commissioner Gerald Walker, who previously served as a township supervisor in Stonycreek Township.
“This gives us the tools we need to ensure (stormwater) is being addressed the same way everywhere,” he said.
The countywide land development ordinance covers all but four Somerset County communities.
Somerset Borough, Windber Borough, Paint Township and Conemaugh Township already have their own ordinances that address the issue, Zearfoss said.
Each community is located along local watersheds, such as the Stonycreek River and Coxes Creek, and has implemented its own plan to minimize stormwater flooding.
Zearfoss said the planning commission spoke with area land surveyors, consultants and attorneys – those who often deal with the land development plan most often – about suggestions for the county’s plan.
Most other changes focused on simplifying the plan’s language so it is easier to understand, Zearfoss said.
As approved, minor subdivision submissions will now carry $100 fees, major ones will now carry $200 and non-residential land development plans will now have a $200 fee.
GAP Trail resurfacing OK’d
A Greensburg company was the lowest of eight bidders to resurface a section of a Somerset County stretch of the Great Allegheny Passage.
Adam Eidemiller Inc. was awarded the $119,174 project to add more than 270,000 square feet of new crushed limestone surface – the equivalent of approximately six acres.
