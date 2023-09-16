SOMERSET, Pa. – Management oversight at Somerset County’s 911 center is set to grow, with the county commissioners aiming to expand the number of supervisory roles from one to three.
The busy 911 center, which has been weathering staff shortages and several changes in leadership over the past year, will add a 911 coordinator and a 911 operations manager – both of whom would work under the yet-to-be-hired director.
Job descriptions show that the 911 operations manager would oversee, monitor and manage the Somerset County Public Safety Radio Network and the 911 Computer-Aided Dispatch system and assist the county’s IT department in maintaining 911 center equipment.
The county 911 coordinator would prepare and update the communications center and 911 budgets, supervise the operating schedule and assist with training, among other duties.
Efforts have been underway since July to find a full-time 911 director. The job’s pay is listed at $50,000 to $55,000.
That search, which commissioners said has not yet yielded a suitable candidate, remains ongoing. But President Commissioner Gerald Walker said it became clear this summer that there’s too much work involved in overseeing the 25-employee, 24/7 department for one person to handle.
Longtime 911 employee Troy Glotfelty handled the role for less than two months this summer before departing.
“Our most recent director was the strongest we had in the 911 center in a long time,” Walker said.
But the mix of center management, employee oversight and administrative work such as payroll is overwhelming, said Walker. The county has worked with two outside consultants – both former retired 911 center workers – this summer to help fill the management void in the office.
The county salary board, which includes Walker, Commissioners Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes and Treasurer Anthony DeLuca, voted 3-1 to create the 911 coordinator position at $40,000 and the 911 operations manager job at the same annual salary. DeLuca opposed the move, saying the center doesn’t need more managers.
“There’s too many chiefs, not enough Indians in this county,” he said.
After the meeting, Walker said that the consultants hired by the county to assist the center will no longer be needed once the three positions are filled.
For now, former Emergency Management Agency Director Richard Lohr and retired 911 Director David Fox have been paid $50 an hour to mentor dispatchers, train incoming dispatchers and provide scheduling support.
The 911 telecommunicator staff is back up to 17 employees as of this week, a promising sign, Walker said. The center hit a low point of 13 telecommunicators in May prior to an agreement that raised staff pay.
Dawson and Tokar-Ickes said an emphasis must be placed on cross-training each manager to handle work when someone in management is out sick or on vacation so the center can run smoothly.
Until March, Bradley Lavan worked as 911 coordinator for the county. He was suspended while under police investigation and resigned a month later. Lavan, of Somerset, was arrested last week and faces child sexual assault-related charges.
Surcharge worries
Somerset County officials and countywide peers are making another push to urge the state to address 911 center funding through a statewide cellphone surcharge. The current state-imposed fee could vanish altogether if not addressed by a January deadline.
The Somerset County commissioners urged the public to contact their state representatives and state senators about supporting a change to a cellphone fee whose revenue supports 911 departments.
Counties are seeking to increase the flat fee surcharge to $2.30, from $1.65, and to implement small annual increases over the four-year period that follows.
“We’re running out of time,” Tokar-Ickes said.
Tokar-Ickes said that increased demands on 911 centers, technology needs and other factors will continue to fall on counties and their taxpayers without increased state support.
The surcharge is collected by the state and then redirected to counties. State House leaders have proposed raising the amount to $1.97.
