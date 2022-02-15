SOMERSET, Pa. – Work could be underway by summer to ensure a historic Conemaugh Township covered bridge will be part of the community's future, too.
Nationwide supply chain issues will play a big role in determining an exact start date for the Shaffer Covered Bridge project, President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
The $152,700 project was awarded to Butler County-based Thornbury Inc. in a 3-0 vote Tuesday by the Somerset County commissioners.
The project is years in the making and follows periods where the bridge had to be closed to traffic due to deteriorating roof support beams.
A temporary system was installed in 2020 to maintain the truss bridge's roof until a permanent fix is completed.
With this project, the public "shouldn't notice" the structure has new support beams because they won't be easy to spot, Walker said. And the goal is to preserve its 1870's charm.
"One thing we have to always be aware of is to maintain their historic look," Walker said.
Treated hardwood beams will replace rotting ones.
Walker said there's currently a backlog on the timber needed. That means the bridgework isn't likely to occur in the next few months.
But the hope is for the work to be completed in the summer or fall at the latest to enable the bridge to be used next winter, he said.
Two families live along Covered Bridge Road, making the one-lane wooden bridge their most direct way across Bens Creek.
The other path is a steep, round-about detour that runs several miles in the opposite direction. Residents have worried having the bridge closed would be a bigger problem if an accident or health emergency occurred in their neighborhood.
The county received a $100,000 Department of Community and Economic Development grant last summer to stabilize the structure. The remaining costs will be covered by the county's annual liquid fuels funds.
'Startup Alleghenies'
A Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development program designed to help the region's counties foster small business growth received funding to continue the program.
First launched three years ago, "Startup Alleghenies" enabled Southern Alleghenies to hire five entrepreneur "coaches" for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties.
Those coaches can offer help with creating business plans, finding the right financing and other startup concerns aspiring entrepreneurs have in trying to launch a small business.
"It's difficult to get small business off the ground," Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, noting that entrepreneur coaches can even help startups find funding.
The goal is to help local residents simplify the startup process.
Tokar-Ickes and Commissioner Colleen Dawson said the effort has fostered the creations of new small businesses "monthly" – many of them online startups from home – but others that can lead to additional job creation.
