SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County is partnering with neighboring Bedford County add a grant writer.
Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker described the move as an $80,000 investment that will pay off for Somerset and Bedford counties, which will split the cost.
It would ideally give the two sixth-class counties an experienced professional fundraiser who would work full-time trying to secure grants that would benefit the communities, the Somerset County commissioners said.
County officials have sometimes turned to outside agencies, including the United Way, for support seeking money for specialized efforts.
“They do a great job – but we’re not their only client, and they keep getting busier,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
“We want someone tasked 100% on looking at our county and its needs. That’s a full-time job.”
Somerset County officials first discussed the idea of hiring a dedicated grant writer last month, approving the new position in a 3-1 Salary Board vote.
Treasurer Anthony DeLuca cast the dissenting vote, saying the county should instead lean more on regional nonprofits who would do the service for free.
The commissioners responded that they are confident that by adding an in-house grant writer, the county will see a far greater return.
It could help the county undertake initiatives which would otherwise be unaffordable or would rely solely on county tax dollars, they said.
“It’s not only about the (challenge of finding) grant money, but also the grant-management process,” Tokar-Ickes added, noting that there’s also a detailed process required to track how those dollars are being spent and whether they meet funding objectives.
“We want someone who understands our county and our greatest needs,” Walker said.
And given that rural Bedford and Somerset counties share some of the same advantages and challenges, it made sense to partner up – and keep the annual salary cost minimal, the board said.
Multiple attempts to reach Bedford County commissioners for comment on the initiative were unsuccessful.
Walker said the two counties are working on a detailed job description and other pre-hire necessities before seeking to fill the job.
The position will be on Somerset County’s payroll, but half of the expense will be reimbursed by Bedford County, Somerset County’s commissioners said. An exact timetable on posting the job was not set, they added.
