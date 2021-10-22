JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has named a new board president.
The board of trustees unanimously elected musician and bank officer Mark Addleman, 36, of Somerset, to serve in the leadership position for a two-year term.
“It is an honor to serve as president of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra,” Addleman said. “My predecessors worked to bring together such an incredibly talented, energetic and dedicated group of men and women. I’m humbled by their confidence.”
He said his goals and objectives are to have strong and consistent support for music educators and meaningful participation in their work, paired with a focus on collaboration with arts and service organizations.
“I will use my unique experiences in both the art and business worlds to lead this entire team, the members of the orchestra, our staff, executive director, music director and my fellow trustees,” Addleman said. “We believe it is our responsibility – in fact, a necessity – to ensure that this symphony is accessible and relatable to all members of our communities, regardless of age or any other of our differences.
“We have set ourselves on a path of sustainability and making meaningful and relevant contributions to the communities we serve – the communities who have supported us for 93 years.”
Addleman is associate principal horn in the Erie Philharmonic and vice president of risk and lending operations at Somerset Trust Co. He joined the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra in middle school and learned from and performed under the baton of former Music Director Istvan Jaray.
Addleman received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Temple University and a master’s degree in French horn from Carnegie Mellon University.
In 2020, Addleman, along with Erie Philharmonic principal oboe Danna Sundet and pianist Beth Etter, formed the Somerset Trio.
Jessica Satava, executive director of the JSO, said she is optimistic about the JSO’s future.
“Mark’s work as both a professional orchestral artist and as a bank officer uniquely qualifies him to lead our organization as we embark on our 93rd season of service to the community through music,” she said. “As an alumnus of our Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, his personal story of music’s power to transform futures positions him as an effective advocate for the JSO’s emphasis on music education for all.”
Music Director James Blachly said that, as he enters his sixth season with the JSO, he is excited to be working with Addleman and Satava.
“I hold them both in the very highest of regard,” he said, “and I know that together we can help inspire this community through music and be a dynamic part of the energy and innovation that defines this area.”
The board of trustees also elected Bradley Holuta, JSO cellist and attorney at Marcus & Mack, as board secretary.
This is the first time the board has elected musicians to leadership roles in its executive team. Addleman and Holuta join JSO principal oboe Stephanie Caulder for a total of three musicians as voting members of the governing body.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.