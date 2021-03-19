The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s recently announced decision to hold a recognition ceremony during 2021’s fall homecoming has sparked controversy among recent graduates.
UPJ plans to honor 2020 graduates after their in-person ceremony was postponed last May.
Graduate Adam Tornabene said he is disappointed with his alma mater’s decision to combine the 2020 commencement ceremony with traditional homecoming festivities.
“Honestly, I’d say the whole situation is a big letdown,” he said. “The class of 2020 and their families were promised a graduation ceremony, and that clearly is never going to happen.
“From what I gather from my graduating class, it seems no one’s even interested in going back for anything at this point, which I can understand,” Tornabene said. “We all put in so much effort and hard work, the same that any other graduating class did prior to us. The only difference is that we are the only class in the school’s history to not have a graduation ceremony.”
He said: “We were sent our diploma in a cardboard sleeve via USPS and a congratulations over email. If you want to make a major accomplishment feel like nothing, there it is.”
Graduate David Cuda also expressed his disappointment in the decision, saying that he thinks Pitt-Johnstown is not showing equal appreciation to both graduating classes.
“Many of us have been working since graduation, and do not necessarily care to celebrate it so long after the fact. After spending over $90k to go to UPJ and becoming President of Kappa Delta Rho to help make a positive impact on campus, I feel slighted and that UPJ is obviously not showing equal appreciation across their graduating classes, especially for those that went out of their way to contribute to making campus life better.”
‘Still in a pandemic’
Cuda pointed out that St. Francis University made the decision to combine commencement ceremonies to honor both 2020 and 2021 graduates.
Pitt-Johnstown Vice President of Student Affairs Chris Stumpf said a combined commencement ceremony was not an option due to space limitations of the facilities available.
Pitt-Johnstown is exploring potential options for in-person May commencement ceremonies at the Richland High School football field or the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center for spring 2021 graduates.
“It would not be fair to either class to further limit the number of attendees at a physically distanced ceremony,” Stumpf said.
“The event scheduled for Homecoming 2021 that will recognize and honor our 2020 graduates is not finalized. We want to do something special for this group of 2020 grads and need some time to develop that event.
“We are still in a pandemic and continue working to mitigate the virus in our campus and broader community.
“With that being said, we think that our commencement plan for our 2021 grads is a good balance between honoring our students who have dealt with over a year of pandemic learning and safety. We really look forward to honoring our 2021 graduates this May and our 2020 graduates in fall 2021 at Homecoming. We are also working out a plan to provide the 2020 graduates the diploma holders that are typically given out at Commencement.”
‘I worked so hard’
Graduate Téa Smith said although she understands why Pitt-Johnstown could not have a commencement ceremony at the scheduled time, graduates were given little information about their graduation until almost a year after it would have occurred.
“Lumping it together with 2021 Homecoming just seems pointless,” Smith said. “I don’t think a lot of people will go because most of us now have full-time positions and have moved away from the area.”
Smith also said that her degree came bent in the mail with no protective casing.
“It feels disrespectful and negligent on the part of those responsible for these duties, like I spent thousands of dollars on a crumpled-up piece of paper,” Smith said. “A friend was told by the university a few months ago that they have our leather casings for our degrees, but we have yet to receive them.”
Graduate Lily Armstrong said she thinks more effort could have been made by the university to have a genuine commencement ceremony.
“I worked so hard to get a chemical engineering degree just to be brushed off as a homecoming event a year and a half later,” Armstrong said.
Graduate Elizabeth Wilkey, who has been using her degree as a registered nurse at the UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, said it is discouraging to not have a genuine commencement ceremony to commemorate the accomplishments of her class.
“My peers, my friends, my sisters of Phi Sigma Sigma, we all worked incredibly hard despite the circumstances of the end of our undergraduate career,” Wilkey said. “Commencement is always a singular event, shared with no other event on campus – and it should stay that way, pandemic or not.”
