JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sons of the American Legion from Parkhill Post 970 rededicated the Old Angus Cemetery in East Taylor Township, where two Revolutionary War veterans and two Civil War soldiers are buried.
Jim Snyder, president of the Blair County Genealogical Society, was present for the rededication ceremony Saturday in Cambria County.
He said it’s rare for a historic cemetery to be restored and applauded the work of the Sons of the American Legion.
“It’s unusual to have people clean these sites up,” he said. “In Blair County, we document graves, but no one does this.”
What used to be a thicket strewn with about 24 headstones is now clearly a cemetery with more than 300 graves identified and marked with crosses.
Samuel Leidy and Jacob Ream, from the Revolutionary War, and Peter Albaugh and Jacob W. Ream, from the Civil War, were identified among those buried at the site with the help of Shelby McHenry, a genealogist and volunteer at the Cambria County Veteran Services Office.
Thirty-nine of the people buried at the cemetery have been identified by the Sons of the American Legion. The organization has compiled a binder with profiles of those soldiers and their family members.
Rob Reighard, the organization’s sergeant-at-arms, initiated the research on the stones.
“When we found this, no one knew about it,” he said. “The township officials didn’t know it was here.”
Snyder said the graves beyond the ones with headstones were identified with use of dowsing rods. And the sex of the person buried – indicated by blue or pink strips on the grave markers – was determined by holding a pendant over the grave and observing which direction it rotated. Snyder gave a demonstration after the ceremony.
Sons of the American Legion members including Jerry Botteicher, said they weren’t sure how the methods worked, but they said they believed it.
Paranormal investigator Allen P. Brindza, who did much of the grave dowsing at the Old Angus Cemetery, died while the project was in progress.
He was a member of the Johnstown Genealogical and Historical Society.
The Sons of the American Legion installed a bench at the cemetery in his memory.
Volunteers from the area have been cleaning the site since the fall of 2019.
About 40 people attended the 11 a.m. rededication Saturday at the cemetery by Echo Road.
Koren Till, whose father is a Son of the American Legion member, said she was surprised to see the site cleaned up.
“I didn’t know this was here, and I grew up two miles from here,” she said.
Reighard said work is almost complete at the cemetery. A few dead trees and stumps are left to be removed, he said.
In addition to the grave markers, a flagpole has been installed – all through donations, Reighard said.
Those in attendance for the rededication also remembered the 13 U.S. service members killed Thursday in Afghanistan by Islamic State bombers. The bombing occurred as the military continued its mission of airlifting tens of thousands of people and exiting the country by Tuesday.
The Sons of the American Legion lowered the flag at the cemetery to half-mast to honor those troops.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.