JEROME, Pa. – A Pittsburgh-based energy company is seeking a variance to build a 3-megawatt solar farm in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.
The variance is one in a series of steps Sunrise Energy must clear to develop a farm near Jerome and the community's Route 219 interchange.
Sunrise Energy Vice President John Bevec said the project is among the first proposed in First Energy's Penelec territory – and the energy produced would be directed into the utility company's distribution system.
The energy would be used by local Penelec customers – in both homes and businesses, he added.
Through a 2004 court decision, companies such as Sunrise can generate energy for local distribution grids and then receive reimbursement at the "Price-to-Compare" rate, he said.
The company has already switched on similar solar farms in Mercer and Lawrence counties, he said.
Three megawatts is the equivalent of the amount of power needed to supply 1,500 homes.
But Bevec noted that larger customers, such as a manufacturing facility, can often use a significant portion of that electricity, so the total could likely be much smaller and more locally focused.
Sunrise is seeking a variance because the land is within a commercial and light-industrial zone that doesn't otherwise permit solar farm developments, Township Zoning Officer Mark Walker said.
But the township's zoning guidelines don't specifically address solar farms at all, he added.
The Conemaugh Township Zoning Board plans to meet Jan. 26 to discuss the variance request. But it's possible township planing officials could take action sooner on an ordinance that could guide solar farm development, in general, within the township.
"Right now, the township doesn't really have regulations on solar farms," Walker said.
But several nearby communities do, including Somerset Township, where an ordinance is being reviewed by the planning commission to draft recommendations for a similar law that Conemaugh Township supervisors could consider.
Such ordinances typically bring setback requirements from roads and require that bonds be posted to ensure solar panels and other components are appropriately removed when the project goes offline.
Sunrise wants to install a series of panels across more than 30 acres of a 60 acre property owned by Vanessa and John Wozniak.
John Wozniak is the region's former 35th District state senator and his family have owned the land since 2005, online property records show.
Walker said the project is still in the earliest phase and access roads for the property are not yet proposed.
But much of the farm would be buffered from view, as planned, aside from an uphill section that might be visible to motorists heading north on U.S. Route 219, Walker said.
"It's on an elevated area ... and the closest neighbors are all downhill," Bevec added, saying the area is on an undeveloped tract of land mostly surrounded by trees.
He said the property fits many of the boxes his company looks for in a development – including more than 20 acres of flat or slightly rolling land and close proximity to a supplier's three-phase grid.
Walker said Sunrise company officials have already pledged that they would do whatever it takes to ensure the site would be maintained and, eventually, the farm would be dismantled once the project is no longer in use.
But he said Conemaugh Township officials have to think about ordinance regulations to ensure any future solar farm developments take those steps – not just the one currently proposed.
"You don't want to run into a situation where a project is abandoned and just left there like an old strip mine," Walker said, citing financial and environmental concerns.
Conemaugh Township Supervisors Chairman Steve Buncich said the board is awaiting further guidance from its zoning and planning boards before making any decisions.
Walker said the township's planning commission plans to meet Dec. 7 to discuss options for a solar farm ordinance.
