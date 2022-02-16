CLEARFIELD, Pa. – There are policies that John Sobel thinks he can better help the local area address by getting involved in state-level government, as opposed to remaining a Clearfield County commissioner.
Earlier this week, he officially launched his campaign to run for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ 73rd Legislative District seat, which includes part of Cambria County.
One of the issues Sobel wants to work on is developing business around the rare earth elements and critical minerals used in the high-end technology sector.
“That’s something we have in abundance here in this part of Pennsylvania because these are the old coal-mining regions,” Sobel, a Republican, said.
“If we can develop rare earth elements and critical minerals as an industry here in Clearfield and Cambria counties, you could have a paradigm shift in the economy around here. We can become a driver in that part of the economy for the country. We can become a center of production of these items that are very much in demand.”
He would also like to change the property tax system that he calls “quite problematic.”
“That’s an 18th-, 19th-century concept,” Sobel said. “It really doesn’t work anymore. We have to come up with some better way for local government to fund itself, whether that be eliminating property tax, whether that be some kind of a hybrid system where it would be partially property tax and partially some type of sales tax or something of that nature.”
Regarding the region’s drug epidemic, he emphasized a need to support law enforcement and treatment options.
“I’m not particularly a big government guy, but I do think protecting the citizens is a function of government, and I do think that’s something the state has to provide more assistance to our local municipalities for,” Sobel said.
Along with being a commissioner since 2008, Sobel, a graduate of Vanderbilt University and Penn State Dickinson School of Law, has served as a solicitor for multiple municipalities.
“One of the things I hope to do, if I’m fortunate enough to win, is take that experience and knowledge that I’ve learned over the years to Harrisburg because I’d like to bring a knowledge of what works and doesn’t work at the municipal level to the state level of government,” Sobel said.
He added: “You need some folks up there that actually know how things work and what’s the best way to accomplish it.”
