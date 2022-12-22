JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As the mother to four young children, Marie McCrommon said the holiday season didn't just mean trying to fulfill Christmas wish lists – but also needs at home during difficult times.
It's a reason she was almost speechless when she walked into 416 Main Street in the city's downtown and saw a high chair waiting there for her four-month-old child.
"Oh, my," the Johnstown woman said, pausing for a moment. "I'm so grateful right now."
McCrommon's family was among 65 that received help from dozens of hometown "Angels" on Thursday – through the efforts of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Parish on Tioga Street in Westmont.
The Catholic church's members purchased 400 gifts this year for Johnstown-area families, including 175 children, through the Angel Tree Project, according to Ellen Shayesteh, who helps organize the event alongside Father Mark Begley and OMOS Office Administrator Jeanne Pastorek.
For families in need, winter clothing can often be a luxury they cannot afford – and it's a driver behind the Angel Tree Project, Shayesteh said.
"At this time of year, we always try to get them at least one piece of winter clothing to keep them warm," Shayesteh said.
Preparations for the event start in the fall, with parish members and St Vincent DePaul providing a list of names of people in need with the approaching Christmas season, she said.
Request forms are filled out, listing names, ages and genders of children within each family, along with clothing sizes, and a toy they hope to receive, Shayesteh said. The shopping list ends up on a paper angel that local families volunteer to take on over the holidays.
"It always amazes me how the parish members go above and beyond what's asked of them," she said, noting they often add additional surprises – like stuffing a $10 bill in a coat pocket – or find creative ways to complete wish lists.
Each family also receives a gift certificate to a local grocery store to enable them to provide Christmas dinner, she said.
The Angel Tree Project also provides gifts to families served by Mom's House in Roxbury and Birthright, organizers said.
Cambria Regional Chamber Office Manager Jennifer Fisher said she started assisting with the project five years ago.
Now, it's part of her holiday tradition, she said.
"Christmas is about giving. And seeing the families come in and receive these gifts makes it so much more special," Fisher said, adding it has opened her eyes to the community's needs.
"Some of them come in and they are crying. We've had hugs this morning because it meant so much to them."
Pamela Rose of Johnstown said she first learned about the Angel Tree program last year, after turning to St. Vincent DePaul about her troubles paying utilities.
She said it has been tough to keep a job and raise her three children this time of year.
"What they are doing (for my family), it really helps," she said.
