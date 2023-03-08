NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – When Small Town Hope CEO and founder Mandi Paronish learned the early child care center had earned an additional Keystone STAR, she took the advancement as recognition of all the hard work her staff puts in daily.
“We’re finally able to prove the good work that we’re doing,” she said. “We finally have representatives of the quality that exits in our center.”
Keystone STARS (standards, training and professional development, assistance, resources and support) is the state’s “quality rating and improvement system for care centers, such the facility Paronish operates, through the commonwealth’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning.
Small Town Hope now has three STARS.
Paronish said she and her staff have worked for years toward this goal, and it required a lot of paperwork to achieve.
Small Town Hope opened in 2015 and has developed from a child care facility to an early learning center.
“We’ve really been building our program up one STAR at a time,” Paronish said.
She credits the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies for much of the center’s progress.
Paronish said CFA has supported through grants professional development, equipment purchases, supplies and more.
She said because of that organization, her entire staff is more credentialed and education and she’s been able to hire more employees to meet the needs of the area.
Kevin Staruch is one of the many parents from the Northern Cambria area who has sent his children to Small Town Hope.
The father had his daughter enrolled in the offerings and his son still attends the center.
“The teachers provided a safe and nurturing environment,” Staruch said. “These individuals also provided a developmentally appropriate curriculum promoting my children’s social, emotional and cognitive development.”
He’s known Paronish for some time, and noted that when he was seeking child care, sending his son and daughter to her facility was “a no-brainer.”
“My wife and I always thought the quality of the individuals and the education our children receive is a determining factor,” Staruch said. “The teachers and caregivers at Small Town Hope are very friendly and knowledgeable about child development and health and safety.”
The father added that he doesn’t think many people realize how much “play-based learning” the facility introduces to the children, from science, technology, engineering and mathematics workshops to partnerships with Intermediate Unit 8, art lessons and guest speakers.
Small Town Hope has programming for infants through school-age children.
For more information, visit www.smalltownhope.org or call 814-420-8362.
