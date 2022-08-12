JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Terrance Simien was among a group of musicians who first introduced zydeco music to the Johnstown region.
He played at the 1992 National Folk Festival when it was held in the city’s Cambria City neighborhood.
Back then – before all styles of music were readily available on the internet, countless television channels and satellite radio, when audio cassettes were still used – the upbeat French Creole party music was certainly not well-known in the rural hills of Pennsylvania.
To this day, the zydeco musicians are some of the most fondly remembered acts among those who played at the National Folk Festival – what was originally called the Johnstown FolkFest – in the early- to mid-1990s. Simien has returned to play four other times during the annual AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, most recently in 2011.
And he is coming back again.
On Saturday, Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience will perform at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown, as part of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Free Summer Concert Series.
“That blows my mind to think that this city in Pennsylvania has taken a liking to our music and that left an impression on everybody,” said Simien, a two-time Grammy winner.
Simien talked about the growth of zydeco’s popularity over the years, saying, “For a long time, the music, the only way you’d hear it would be to come down to where we lived in south Louisiana and southeast Texas as well. Now, thinking that people in Johnstown appreciate the music, there’s no words I can find to say how much joy that puts in my heart and in my soul.”
He described his band’s music as “a jambalaya of sounds.”
“We’re going to bring our style of zydeco music,” Simien said. “We also fuse a lot of different stuff together. It’s not going to be just one-dimensional.
“It’s going to bring multiple sounds from Louisiana. We fuse jazz, blues, some brass band, funk, a little reggae, a little folk.”
Simien fronts the band, singing and playing the accordion.
“Zydeco has had a really special appeal in Johnstown,” JAHA director of marketing and communications Shelley Johansson said. “One can speculate as to why. I think perhaps the accordion has something to do with it because pretty much everyone here grew up with polka. That’s a form of music that a lot of people have affection for. Certainly, zydeco is not polka, but there are few commonalities.
“It’s very much a happy form of music for the most part. I think for a lot of people, that when they hear zydeco, it’s not a form of music they are necessary familiar with, but it is impossible not to like it. It’s impossible not to want to dance and move around. It’s just such a happy form of music.”
Gates are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Saturday. Crawdad Joe, a regional act that plays originals and covers, blending southern rock, blues, hard rock, gospel, jazz, country and metal, will play at 7 p.m.
Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience will begin at 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.