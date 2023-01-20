JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown For Choice is holding a sign rally in front of Planned Parenthood on Franklin Street from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event will be in coordination with similar happenings across the country marking the 50th anniversary of the landmark bodily autonomy case Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022.
For more information about the group, visit the Johnstown For Choice Facebook page.
