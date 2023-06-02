Klaus Bolving, CEO of the Denmark-based Center for Defense, Space and Security, has been attending Showcase for Commerce since 2016.

Meanwhile, Kunio Nakatsuyama is representing his Japanese company, Nakatsuyama Heat Treatment, for the first time ever at the annual defense contracting exposition that is again occurring in Johnstown this week.

They, like other attendees, whether from nearby in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties or far away on other continents, come with the intent of developing business relationships.