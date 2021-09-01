JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The threat posed by the Wilmore Dam reaching a critical stage led to the cancellation of the Showcase for Commerce’s Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, since the host city, Johnstown, was located in the path of a potential flow of water that could be released by a break.
Organizers made the decision shortly before 3 p.m.
The event – with more than 100 vendors, elected officials and business leaders – was set to begin at 4 p.m. at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Towns downstream from the dam, along the North Branch of the Little Conemaugh River and Little Conemaugh River, were evacuated, as millions of gallons of water flowed through the spillway when rain from Tropical Storm Ida fell on the region. Downtown Johnstown, located about 17 miles away from the dam, was not evacuated.
“Obviously, we want to be better safe than sorry, and we want to make sure that we put safety first,” Johnstown Area Regional Industries President Linda Thomson said. “(We wanted) to make sure that we didn’t get a lot of people in the downtown that didn’t really need to be down there if there is an emergency situation.”
Thursday’s events were still scheduled as of The Tribune-Democrat’s press deadline. They include the John P. Murtha Breakfast and press conference at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center and public exhibition – from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. – at the War Memorial.
“We’re hoping that it can just be business as usual (on Thursday) and that people will still get to enjoy their time together, and get to do business and network,” Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley said.
The 2020 Showcase for Commerce was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event was moved from its usual time around Memorial Day to this week in hopes that the pandemic would be under enough control for participants to safely gather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.