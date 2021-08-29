The Showcase for Commerce is set for its 30th anniversary.
Johnstown's renowned business and industry trade show and defense contracting exhibition is returning Tuesday with more than 100 multi-national, national and regional exhibitors.
Organizers expect to see about 1,000 attendees including U.S. government officials converge on downtown Johnstown.
Napoleon Street between Market Street and Walnut Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. Tuesday, until 6 p.m. Thursday as Showcase for Commerce events are scheduled at the Cambria County War Memorial and Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
"This event displays the work the defense industry is doing in our region to keep our nation safe and secure while providing thousands of individuals with family sustaining wages," U.S. Rep. John Joyce said. "The tools the military depends on are built here in this region."
As the Showcase begins, dangerous days of the U.S. military's evacuation of troops, civilians and Western diplomats from Afghanistan continue.
The country saw the Taliban seize control Aug. 15, a matter of days after the United States began withdrawing its military presence.
Joyce, critical of President Joe Biden's leadership, spoke with The Tribune-Democrat Thursday, just before news of a deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport.
"The top priority needs to be bringing these people home safely," Joyce said.
Joyce said what's unfolding in Afghanistan will also have broad and long-lasting effects on the defense industry that will take center stage this week in Johnstown.
"The companies that are based in Johnstown and in Cambria County have been called upon in several different capacities in the past and will again be called upon as we need to reconstruct," he said. "We are going to need to re-equip the military because of the resources we left behind in Afghanistan. And the military on so many levels is equipped by the defense industry in Johnstown."
The showcase allows U.S Department of Defense officials, government leaders and local industry leaders to interact.
Each part of the event – from the golf outing to the exhibitions – can hold potential for new contracts between the military and Johnstown companies, as it did for Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, Inc. in 2006.
At that time, Kongsberg was new to Johnstown, said David Zucco, vice president for Kongsberg Protech Systems.
The golfing outing was rained out, which led to Zucco's bumping into local businessman, Bill Polacek, of JWF Industries, at the golf cart shed.
"The next day, Bill came by our booth, saw our system," Zucco said. "He came back later with Army personnel and introduced those folks to us."
The next day, after the John P. Murtha breakfast, the Army officials wanted to come and see Kongsberg's plant at 210 Industrial Park Road.
"That resulted in a sizable order for us," Zucco said. "Basically every element of the showcase assisted in making that possible."
The showcase is hosted by a committee including Johnstown Area Regional Industries and the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce.
"Every year the speakers and officials that the JARI team brings for the benefit of the business community is exceptional," Zucco said.
Speakers this year include Kathleen Hicks, U.S. Deputy Secretary for Defense and U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, an Air Force veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee.
Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Bradley said there are 13 new exhibitors for the showcase in addition to 100 returning. The new exhibitors this year including global companies Titan Robotics, AirBorn, MidWest USA Chinese Chamber of Commerce, as well as Johnstown companies including Watkins Security.
"It's heartening to have new booths and good turnout from people coming back," Bradley said.
Last year the show was canceled because of COVID-19.
Linda Thomson, president of Johnstown Area Regional Industries said all sponsors for the event have returned.
"We are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the event," she said. "Throughout every event related to the showcase this year, we are going to be celebrating the impact it's had over 30 years."
The showcase will include a press conference Thursday when contracts for local companies in the defense industry are announced.
"We know that number over 30 years is well in excess of $8 or $9 billion," Thomson said. "That's not always because of showcase, but what the showcase has done over time is help our supply chain and industry hub meet important decision makers and work together to build opportunities for our region."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.