2023 contract announcements

JWF Industries announced $160 million in new contracts for 2023 at Friday's Showcase for Commerce press conference.

The following contracts were announced individually, while others were kept confidential due to JWF's agreements with customers:

• More than $3.2 million in new contract awards from Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace for low profile remote weapons station hardware and mechanical parts.

• More than $2 million in defense contract awards for 15 platforms for the Next Generation Small Loader by JBT AeroTech, of Florida. The loader is an air-transportable, 25,000-pound capacity, self-propelled cargo loader. JWF received an additional $2.3 million from the company in commercial awards.

• More than $23 million in new contracts from BAE Systems to manufacture components in support for various combat vehicle programs.

• $21 million for a follow-on commercial capital investment project with a confidential commercial customer. That customer is in the final stages of negotiations on what would be in excess of $100 million to JWF.

• $10 million in contract awards to support missile launching programs.

• $5.6 million for construction equipment with a regional original equipment manufacturer.

• $4.5 million for structural components for a generator for a confidential renewable energy generation startup.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) announced a wide range of contract awards adding up to $191 million, but that total includes more than $170 million in contracts that have not yet officially been approved by the government.

The following contracts were announced individually as finalized:

• A $1 million Office of Naval Research contract to research the Next Generation Medium Tactical Truck for the U.S. Marine Corps.

• A $4.8 million contract from the Air Force to develop direct current microgrid technology to enhance energy resilience at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

• $4.6 million contract from the Air Force to build and test a prototype electric flightline generator to power legacy aircraft.

• $4.5 million subcontract to support the U.S. Marine Corps Energy Resilience Program.

• $3.2 million to continue working with previous projects involving cybersecurity of the Marine Corps Energy Resilience Program.

Additional contracts expected, but not yet final, include:

• $60 million research and development award.

• $75 million five-year contract to contribute force safety and occupational health expertise to the U.S. Department of Defense.

• $25 million U.S. Army ammunition contract to develop innovative and cost-effective engineering solutions for small-caliber ammunition systems.

• $9.2 million contract with the U.S. Air Force for policy oversight of its energy and water portfolio.

• $2.1 million for test and development of improved design for naval ship components.