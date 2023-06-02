JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A company from Denmark is opening a robotics assembly facility in Johnstown.
The new business was a highlight of Friday's press conference that concluded the 32nd annual Showcase for Commerce in downtown Johnstown.
Before a crowd of dozens of local business officials at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, UXV Technologies' Director for Global Public Affairs Frederik Bergenfelt Friis said the Denmark-based company is opening a 7,000 square foot facility at the JARI Business Park in Richland Township in about a month.
UXV Technologies is an innovator in drone and robotics technologies. The Johnstown location will be its first U.S. site, Bergenfelt Friis said. He said the company plans to hire 15 local people for assembly jobs.
Linda Thomson, Johnstown Area Regional Industries president and CEO, said she is excited for the company's growth in Johnstown.
"UXV Technologies is leading their field, and we have now garnered their first manufacturing facility in the U.S. They are here, and I believe they are able to grow for many years to come," she said.
In addition to UXV's announcement, Kongsberg's Johnstown site this week drew people from around the world, including a U.S. ambassador to NATO, and two major companies in the area announced defense contract awards totaling more than $335 million.
