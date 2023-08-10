BRUSH VALLEY, Pa. – Sailboats could be seen cutting across Indiana County’s Yellow Creek Lake on Wednesday – but it wasn’t just for recreation.
Representatives from the Boy Scouts of America and Friends of Yellow Creek were at the Yellow Creek State Park sailing base with the mission of introducing the Sea Scouts – a boating-focused program run by the Boy Scouts – to anyone who might be interested in joining.
“It’s kind of show-and-tell day,” said Ken Sherwood, a volunteer with the Friends group and the chartered organization representative for the forming Ship, or unit, of Sea Scouts.
Sherwood has been sailing for about a decade, and he noticed that not many younger people were getting involved with the hobby. He wanted to change that. He and some other Friends of Yellow Creek members reached out to the Scouts to inquire about how to establish a Ship.
From 4 to 7 p.m., people visited the sailing base. Some were there for a ride, while others – including Hunter Muir, 17, of Irwin – were considering joining the forming Ship.
Muir is an Eagle Scout who’s about to age out of the Boy Scouts and has an interest in sailing, having taught the sport for a merit badge. The Sea Scouts works for him because the maximum age limit is 21.
“I was kind of interested in seeing what Sea Scouts is all about,” he said.
The Sea Scouts organization is part of Boy Scouts, but focuses more on water-related sports, BSA Chestnut Ridge District membership chair Kathy Hullinbaugh said.
She noted that although many Ships are located near bodies of water, that’s not a requirement, referencing a unit in Bedford County.
Hullinbaugh said the primary goal is to teach sailing. There’s also a focus on seamanship, service, scouting, boating, water safety, maritime history and related endeavors.
Sea Scouts members don’t have to be Boy Scouts already, but if they are, they’ll carry a dual membership. Similar to Boy Scouting, participants can earn ranks and badges.
Bill Malia, a Friends of Yellow Creek member who was helping on Wednesday, said that starting a Sea Scouts Ship is a “very good idea to get young people involved” in sailing.
“It’s something you can take along for the rest of your life,” he said.
Sue Flowers brought her daughter, Lydiona Ziesman, to the open house to explore the offering. The family lives down the road from the sailing base and often has fun on Yellow Creek Lake.
“We’ve been waiting for her to turn 12 to learn to sail,” Flowers said, adding that Ziesman will be 12 in six weeks. “I think she’d love it because she loves the water.”
Ziesman was somewhat reserved about her interest in Sea Scouts, but after her sailing trip around the lake, she said she had a lot of fun.
Buck Christ, a Boy Scouts committee chair for a pack out of Sidman, said that if enough people sign up, there will be not only a Sea Scout Ship for 15- to 21-year-old members, but also a Maritime Explorers Club for 10- to 14-year-olds – five people are needed for both groups.
He’ll serve as the Skipper of the Yellow Creek Ship if enough people sign up.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” he said. “I think this is something that’ll be unique for this area.”
For more information, visit www.YellowCreekSeaScouts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.