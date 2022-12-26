JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Shoppers were out and about Monday to check out sales, spend gift cards and return or exchange gifts.
The National Retail Federation estimated holiday returns at $171 billion, with nearly 18% of purchased items being returned.
Shoppers at the Johnstown Galleria were seeing what sales were available, and the retail center was fairly busy on the day after Christmas.
Gina Galasso of Westmont was at the mall with her children Mariabella, Dane and Joseph.
Galasso said that her children received money from their grandparents as well as Red Lobster gift cards that they were out to use.
Dane Galasso said that he can be difficult to shop for, but can still just wander around the stores and look because he is unsure what he wants.
The Galasso children – all teenagers – had bags from Hot Topic and Books-A-Million and found plush cats and enamel pins.
Gina Galasso said she found her daughter winter boots on sale at the mall, which is under new ownership.
“I have been coming up like a lot lately, trying to see what stores are going to come,” she said, "and I see there's a bunch of stuff in the food court coming in."
She added that when the family noticed the mall brought back the fountain, the family took pictures and her daughter even had her bring her friends up to the mall to show them.
Jim and Michelle Hughes of Beaverdale said they came to the mall to see what bargains they could find and to get out after the extremely cold weather over the past several days.
The couple found shoes for their parents at The Shoe Department and Michelle found clothes at Boscov’s.
“We’re just looking around and seeing what they have,” Michelle Hughes said. "I like being amongst the people, so it’s a nice change.”
She added that she likes being in the stores.
“I’m not an online shopper, I like to see what I’m buying,” Michelle Hughes said.
Jim Hughes added that the couple enjoyed seeing the variety of stores coming into the mall.
“They’re starting to put some stores in now, so that’s nice,” he said. "Different stores, different variety."
