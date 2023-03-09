A Johnstown man will stand trial, accused of shooting a motorist on Oak Street in the Hornerstown section of the city last year, authorities said.
City police detectives charged Shaquille Rivera, 29, of the 500 block of Oak Street, with five counts of aggravated assault, six counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of illegally possessing a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were on a call at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Nov. 27, 2022, when a man came running into the emergency room entrance stating his girlfriend has been shot.
Police went into the parking lot and found a woman with gunshot wounds to the right leg and right arm.
The man told police he was riding in a vehicle with three children and the woman was at the wheel. They stopped in the 500 block of Oak Street to adjust a seat belt when Rivera came out of the house and allegedly fired at the vehicle, striking the woman two times, the affidavit said.
The man called 911, which instructed them to drive to the emergency room.
The woman told police Rivera had texted her numerous times and had been threatening her about a vehicle they co-owned.
Rivera waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown. He is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $250,000 percentage bond.
