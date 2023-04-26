JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three Johnstown residents were arrested on Tuesday after authorities raided a home on Arthur Street in the city, Cambria County Sheriff Donald Robertson said on Wednesday.
Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the Cambria County Detective Bureau arrested David Herring, 51; Lorie Noon, 38; and Brooke Ferpas, 30, on warrants, the sheriff said.
Herring and Ferpas also face drug charges, Robertson said.
Task force members allegedly received a tip that Ferpas’ minor child had been left in a running vehicle, returned to the scene and located the child in the vehicle.
During the incident, authorities allegedly seized quantities of heroin/fentanyl, suspected marijuana, three or four grams of crack cocaine and a digital scale.
