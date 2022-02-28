Sheetz is hiring, and the company is hosting events to attract applicants at all 117 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hiring events at all stores in the state will allow prospective employees to
apply for employment in person, the company said in a press release.
The company said it offers competitive pay and benefit
packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, and vacation time.
