JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sheetz has stopped selling Galliker's Dairy Co. products in its stores in the farthest western area of Pennsylvania, but that change hasn't affected local stores, Galliker's vice president of sales and marketing Ray Cassidy confirmed.
There are 79 Sheetz convenience stores in the Pittsburgh region near the Ohio border that stopped carrying Galliker's products, including milk and iced tea, as of Feb. 1, he said.
Despite the change, Galliker's is maintaining its retail presence at Sheetz locations in the state's Southern Alleghenies region counties – including Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford – Cassidy told The Tribune-Democrat.
"Sheetz made a decision to replace Galliker's in stores located in the westernmost part of Pennsylvania," he said.
"Galliker's continues to have a strong partnership with Sheetz, and we currently service over 300 stores in four states as well as supplying many items to their distribution center in Claysburg."
Schneider's Dairy, a supplier in the Pittsburgh region, has gained the Sheetz shelf space in nearly 80 western Pennsylvania stores that no longer stock Galliker's products.
A company statement from Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner affirmed the Sheetz partnership with Galliker's in the Johnstown region, but he said Sheetz is consistently reviewing which partnerships are appropriate to local communities.
“Galliker’s Dairy remains a longstanding and valued partner of Sheetz," Ruffner said. "Their products, including milk, iced tea and ice cream, are still being sold at a large number of our Pennsylvania store locations.
"This change, to a local supplier in the Pittsburgh region (Schneiders), affects approximately 80 stores in that area. No other store locations are switching suppliers at this time, but we are consistently reviewing which partnerships are appropriate in each of our local communities.”
Both Sheetz and Galliker's are family-owned companies, headquartered in neighboring counties, where they remain partners.
Galliker's, based in Johnstown, was founded in 1914. With more than 300 employees, it boasts a reputation as one of the Johnstown area's largest private employers.
Sheetz, headquartered in Altoona, Blair County, was founded in 1952 and has become a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience-store chain.
Although Galliker's has lost its retail presence in Sheetz' westernmost Pennsylvania stores, the business supplies other retailers in the same territory.
"We've been very fortunate over the years to grow steadily in sales," Cassidy said.
"Not only in our local market ... Most people don't realize it, but Galliker's extends throughout the whole East Coast of the United States."
