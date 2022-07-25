SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – A chicken barbecue, basket raffle and 1980s classics by a popular Pittsburgh rock band will all be part of the Shanksville Community Picnic next weekend.
The Shanksville tradition kicks off Aug. 5 and runs through Aug. 6 at the borough Community Grove, 1289 Cornerstone Road, Friedens, organizers said.
Dating back to 1930, the event serves as an annual fundraiser for Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, and has extra importance in 2022 because firefighters are expanding their fire hall, department President Matt Hunsberger said.
“That support is more important than ever this year,” Hunsberger added, “because the department is embarking on a long-overdue addition to the fire hall to provide ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) bathrooms, a gear room, a conference room, secure office space and more storage room.”
This year’s event includes a parade at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5, followed by a a concert by Ridgemont High, a well-known Pittsburgh band that covers 1980s hits. Their free concert runs from 7 to 10 p.m.
Concert-goers are advised to bring their own chairs and blankets for comfortable seating, organizers said.
The department’s games, such as chuck-a-luck, the mechanical pig race and the dunk tank will be offered both days, beginning at 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and then reopening at 11 a.m. Aug. 6.
The kitchen’s menu will include fresh-cut fries, pulled pork, burgers, hot dogs and homemade pie – a festival favorite.
There also will be a basket raffle and a guns and ammo raffle, department Treasurer Karl Glessner said in a release to media.
On Aug. 6, there will be live music all afternoon and evening.
The Next Gen will be playing from noon to 2:30 p.m., followed by Glory Guys, a gospel group, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The Somerset County Community Band will perform at 6 p.m. Ole 97, a Johnny Cash tribute act, will close out the night with a performance from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
The band often plays Cash favorites, such as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Jackson” and “Ring of Fire.”
Nearby, kids can try to operate a fire hose that is connected to a heavy rescue pumper truck, while a MedSTAR helicopter will land at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and be open for tours on the ground.
“Hopefully they’ll be interested in what we do with our trucks and one day we’ll see them as junior firefighters,” said Shanksville firefighter Ben Eisler, who serves as truck foreman. “They are the future of our fire department.”
