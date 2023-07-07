JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – All the world’s a stage for a local theater company’s 32nd season.
William Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It” will be staged by Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company at 7 p.m. Thursday through July 15 and July 19-22 in the main pavilion at Stackhouse Park in Westmont.
Laura Gordon, the show’s director, said the troupe performed the play in 2001, and after heavier shows the past two years with “Macbeth” and “Richard III,” the group was looking for a lighter production.
“We’re doing a comedy that’s family-friendly, and it is full of light, love and happiness,” she said.
“It’s going to be fun. I think the world needs a little bit of comedy right now and a little bit of lifting, because it seems so sad out there.”
The production follows Rosalind as she flees persecution in her uncle’s court, accompanied by her cousin Celia and the court jester, Touchstone, to the Forest of Arden.
In the forest, they encounter various characters, including the lovelorn Orlando.
Rosalind, disguised as a young man named Ganymede, tests Orlando’s love for her.
Through a series of comedic and romantic twists, the play explores the liberating nature of life away from society’s constraints and the joy of love in its many forms.
Instead of being set in Shakespeare’s French court, the play is taking on a more modern feel, with a law office serving as one setting and a forest with a ’60s vibe – complete with a Volkswagen bus as another.
“In the woods, there is this discovery of balance that nature gives us all,” Gordon said, “It’s the healing of nature. That is exactly what we do in the park. You can get away from your daily grind and come down here and let the moon shine and listen to the water, and all of that is in the play, so it’s wonderful, and they achieve a natural balance and joy of living in the Forest of Arden.”
She said there are various love stories featured throughout the play.
“There’s so many characters who are absolutely hilarious and represent all kinds of love,” Gordon said.
Gordon said the show features an all-star cast of talented actors.
“They each have a different strength, and they are mature in their development of character,” Gordon said. “We are an educational institution, and what’s great for me is seeing the actors help each other.
“This is a volunteer company with people who give up their summer to come down and try to make something that will help our community.”
Wes Layton, who has been with the company since 1998, is portraying the role of Touchstone.
“Touchstone is the clown, the comic relief, and it’s a fun part,” the Johnstown resident said. “The character is within my wheelhouse and I enjoy the comedy, and I have a lot of great people to play off of. Typically, the clown in Shakespeare is the one who holds the mirror up to people and has the license to let them know who they really are and what they’re really doing.”
Layton said Shakespeare’s stories are still relatable today.
“You can find a common theme with personal or global struggles, and you can make comparisons with things that are going on,” he said.
“The more you can do that, the more accessible it becomes to the audience who isn’t necessarily as adept with the language.”
Layton said the goal for this year’s performance is to make it a family-friendly experience.
“We want this to be an experience that’s joyful,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of tragedies in the last couple of years, so it’s nice as a company to pull out of that and celebrate love and comedy.”
Hollsopple native Kieran Cullen is portraying the role of Orlando.
“It has been an interesting experience unraveling the character and reading more into ‘As You Like It’ because there’s a lot of themes that are important and prevalent today,” he said. “A big one is status and identity and how people put on different masks, and for Orlando, his entire life, he looks at everyone around him as better. He’s the classic textbook hero, but he feels he needs some sort of outside help to realize that.”
Cullen said he connects with Orlando because, for a big portion of his life, he has had a lot of insecurities.
“It’s really something you can latch on to there because you see yourself in this completely different way than everybody else sees you,” he said. “Playing Orlando, I’m taking the notion that I’ve been this guy before. I’ve felt these feelings before, and I’ve felt powerless to do something when really I had all the power to do it.”
Cullen said he hopes audiences feel confidence in themselves.
“For me, the theme revolves around not letting your circumstances get you down, but working with your circumstances,” he said. “I want people to know their circumstances don’t define who they are.
“They define who they are.”
Rounding out the cast of “As You Like It” are David DiCarlo as Duke Frederick; Larisa West as Celia; Laken Kurchak as Duchess Frederick; Ethan Leydig as Charles; Don Evanisko as Duke Senior; Miranda Reynolds as Rosalind; Kathryn Davis as Jaques; Natalie Kurchak as Duchess Senior; Johnny Kurchak as Oliver de Boys; Harper Layton as Adamina; Jennifer Guiffre as Phoebe; Owen P. Standley as Silvius; Sisi Zhao as Corin; Brianne France-Layton as Audrey; Iris Davis as Hymen; and Rowan Layton and Anna Davis as shepherds and sheep.
Gordon said audiences will be treated to an evening of entertainment in the woods under the moon and stars.
“There is a fourth wall in Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, so there’s that proximity,” she said.
“The closer you come to people, the higher the intensity of understating and communication. I don’t want it to be us and them. We want this to be an experience that they’re joining us and are a part of the play.”
A free shuttle service will be available to transport guests from Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, 827 Diamond Blvd., to and from the play site.
St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church will serve Serbian cuisine for purchase.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
A blanket area for the audience will be reserved.
Tickets, which are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military, are available at the gate and in advance online at www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
