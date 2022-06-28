SOMERSET, Pa. – A Butler County contractor will be starting work to rehabilitate the historic Shaffer Covered Bridge early next week.
The wooden bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately one month, Somerset County commissioners said in a release to media.
The bridge was built in the 1870s and carries traffic over Bens Creek in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.
The $152,700 project was awarded to Thornbury Inc. in a 3-0 vote in February. Treated hardwood will be used to repair the bridge’s deteriorating roof support beams, a project that has been on the county’s repair list for several years.
The county received a $100,000 Department of Community and Economic Development grant last summer to stabilize the structure. The remaining project costs will be covered by the county’s annual liquid fuels funds.
A detour will be in place to route traffic away from the bridge until the work is complete, county officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.